O companie IT din Timișoara recrutează specialiști IT

PURPOSE AND OBJECTIVES:

Within the Custom Development organization the Global Cloud Service Center plays a crucial role to drive customer success and satisfaction The Cloud Service Center is a global organization dedicated to delivering solution extensions or new functionality based on SAP Cloud Studio or SAP Cloud Platform (SCP). The mission of SAP Cloud Service Center is to be agile, innovative and flexible in providing high quality, supportable solutions. We deliver a full lifecycle of custom development services – from the strategic planning of a development project through delivery and maintenance of the solution. With locations in St. Leon-Rot, St. Ingbert, Galway, Timisoara and other locations globally we are able to leverage a global delivery model that utilizes the specific strengths of each location.







For our new EMEA Hub location in Timisoara we’re looking for a motivated developer to work with our remote delivery projects

EXPECTATIONS AND TASKS:

Able to set up development guidelines and methodologies

Work on projects with mixed technologies, Java/JavaScript

Beyond coding, willing to take lead positions in the projects

Act as trusted adviser to the customer

Manage customer expectations and avoid any escalations

Support the pre-sales activities

Independently run initiatives to improvise processes or provide new process steps

Work on projects executed across geographies and cultures

Ready to travel for assignments up to 25% of working time

WORK EXPERIENCE:

Possess at least 3 years of experience working in a professional software development capacity

Ideally mixed with system integration or consulting experience

EDUCATION AND QUALIFICATION / SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES:

In addition to a strong technical background, the position requires strong problem-solving and consulting capabilities with the ability to adapt, rise to challenges and communicate effectively in a team environment The ideal candidate has:

University degree, preferably in engineering (bachelor in engineering, or master degree in computer applications, business administration, or science)

Hands on experience with SaaS and PaaS architecture, scale, security and operations

Ability to contribute to architecture discussions, helping the team to architect and design a system

Familiar with the development lifecycle: evaluating functional specs, preparation of technical specs, coding, reviews, unit testing, technical issue resolution

Ability to research, prototype, design, code, test, and document new features and enhancements for software applications

Hands-on Java experience

Experience with Java based frameworks (ex. Spring)

Experience with client side programming interaction with JavaScript and/or a library such as jQuery

Experience with one of the databases: Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL, etc

Exposure to project management or project management methodologies is an asset

FOREIGN LANGUAGES

English at business level is mandatory

Conversational German or any other language is nice to have



